Darnold (shoulder) "looked good" at practice Wednesday, according to coach Adam Gase, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
"From what he's saying right now, he feels good coming into practice today," Gase noted before Thursday's practice, in which Darnold will be listed as as a limited participant, per Connor Hughes of The Athletic. The next hurdle for Darnold will be re-establishing his throwing velocity, but as things currently stand the QB is trending in the right direction in advance of Sunday's game against the Bills.