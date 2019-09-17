Coach Adam Gase said Tuesday that Darnold (illness) is "feeling better" and was welcomed back to the Jets' facility, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

The fact that Darnold is no longer being quarantined suggests he's trending in the right direction in his recovery from mononucleosis. The Jets are optimistic that doctors will soon clear Darnold to resume physical activity, but he remains out indefinitely and won't be available to play in the team's upcoming game Sunday against the Patriots. After Trevor Siemian (ankle) suffered a season-ending ankle injury in the Week 2 loss, the Jets will turn to their third starting quarterback in as many games Sunday, with 2018 sixth-round pick Luke Falk receiving the nod. Gase noted that Falk will start as long as Darnold is sidelined.