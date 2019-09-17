Jets' Sam Darnold: Making progress
Coach Adam Gase said Tuesday that Darnold (illness) is "feeling better" and was welcomed back to the Jets' facility, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
The fact that Darnold is no longer being quarantined suggests he's trending in the right direction in his recovery from mononucleosis. The Jets are optimistic that doctors will soon clear Darnold to resume physical activity, but he remains out indefinitely and won't be available to play in the team's upcoming game Sunday against the Patriots. After Trevor Siemian (ankle) suffered a season-ending ankle injury in the Week 2 loss, the Jets will turn to their third starting quarterback in as many games Sunday, with 2018 sixth-round pick Luke Falk receiving the nod. Gase noted that Falk will start as long as Darnold is sidelined.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 2 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps the first eight games from...
-
Week 3 Trade Values Chart
Whether you're 2-0 or 0-2 or somewhere in between, now is the perfect time to swing a trade....
-
Week 3 RB Preview: Usage alerts
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 2 including top waiver adds,...
-
Week 3 Waivers: Injury replacements
It's been a wild couple of weeks of injuries to kick off the NFL season, and Fantasy players...
-
Best Week 3 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 3 QB Preview: Changes in air
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 3 including...