Jets' Sam Darnold: May be limited again
Coach Todd Bowels said Darnold (foot) may be limited in practice once again Wednesday, Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.
Darnold has been out for four weeks, missing the Jets past three games due to his foot injury. Bowels said that Darnold was essentially healed from his foot injury but the team was being cautious bringing him back and wanted to ease him back into practice as well. Darnold being limited in practice again this week after being limited all last week would put him in jeopardy of missing a fourth-straight game. Josh McCown has started in Darnold's place and would figure to do so once again if the rookie passer is held out in Week 14.
