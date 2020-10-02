Coach Adam Gase said there's a chance Darnold misses time due to the sprained right shoulder that he suffered Thursday against the Broncos, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

During the course of the 37-28 loss, Darnold left the game after he was thrown down on his throwing shoulder. Backup Joe Flacco finished the drive, but Darnold returned a short time later and played the rest of the game. Still, Darnold took six sacks and 10 quarterback hits en route to 23-for-42 passing for 230 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions. Perhaps the lone bright spot for Darnold was a 46-yard TD run less than four minutes after the opening kickoff. Now with his status in question, Darnold's situation will be one to monitor as the Jets have a long layoff before next taking the field Sunday, Oct. 11 against the Cardinals.