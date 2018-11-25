Darnold (foot), who is already listed as out for Sunday's game against the Patriots, likely will miss the Jets' Week 13 contest in Tennessee as well, sources told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Before the Jets decide on Darnold's fate for Week 13, they will see how his strained right foot responds to on-field work during practice sessions next Wednesday through Friday. While it's possible that Darnold could demonstrate enough progress for the Jets to sign off on his return next weekend, the prevailing belief is that the organization will take a more cautious approach with their 2018 first-round pick amid a non-contending season. Darnold, who has completed only 55 percent of his passes this season while throwing 14 interceptions in nine games, hasn't suited up since Week 9 and didn't heal as quickly as anticipated coming out of the team's Week 11 bye. Veteran Josh McCown will thus draw a second straight nod under center this weekend and should start for the duration of the rookie's absence.