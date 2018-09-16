Darnold completed 25 of 41 passes for 334 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in Sunday's 20-12 loss to Miami. He also gained one yard on two rushing attempts.

Darnold once again put his team in an early hole with a first-quarter interception -- this one was returned to the Jets' 15-yard line and Miami got into the end zone three plays later. He almost rebounded with a score late in the first half, but he overthrew a wide open Quincy Enunwa in the back of the end zone before watching tight end Chris Herndon get tackled at the one-yard line as the clock expired. The rookie bounced back after the break by getting his team on the board with a 28-yard touchdown pass to Bilal Powell, but he got picked off in the end zone on the next drive and failed to engineer another touchdown drive afterward. Mistakes are to be expected from a quarterback in his second pro game, but there's no doubt Darnold can sling it.