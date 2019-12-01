Jets' Sam Darnold: Momentum stunted in loss
Darnold completed 28 of 48 passes for 239 yards without a touchdown or turnover in Sunday's 22-6 loss to Cincinnati. He added nine yards on two rushing attempts.
Darnold played better than his numbers showed, but the Jets were plagued by key drops throughout this one, including one by Robby Anderson in the end zone. Nonetheless, this is a major letdown for the second-year quarterback after he had built up momentum with a 6:1 TD:INT and a rushing touchdown over the previous two games. Darnold was limping late in the game but said his foot got stepped on and that he'll be fine moving forward. Given his recent ups and downs, Darnold will be a low-floor, high-ceiling option when the Dolphins come to town in Week 14.
More News
