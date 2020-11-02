Darnold (shoulder) said on The Michael Kay Show on ESPN New York that Monday's MRI "turned out really good" and that he feels "a lot better than I thought I would."

The 23-year-old played every snap during Sunday's loss to the Chiefs but aggravated his shoulder injury, though it appears he avoided any serious complications. Darnold's status for Week 9 remains in question, though things should come into focus once the Jets return to practice later this week. The Jets have their bye week following Monday's matchup with the Patriots, so the team could opt to play it safe if there's a decent risk of re-injury.