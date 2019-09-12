Coach Adam Gase acknowledged Thursday that Darnold (mono) will probably miss multiple weeks, ESPN's Rich Cimini reports. "Looks like it," Gase noted with regard to the possibility that his top QB would miss more than one contest. "Good thing we've got an early bye week."

With that in mind, given that the Jets' bye is in Week 4, Darnold could potentially target a return to action in Week 5 against the Eagles. While he's out, Trevor Siemian will fill in at QB for the Jets, with Luke Falk set to serve as the team's No. 2 option at the position. In addition to being without Darnold for an indefinite spell, the Jets offense has already lost starting wideout Quincy Enunwa to a season-ending neck issue, while top running back Le'Veon Bell is dealing with a shoulder injury. That's hardly optimal for Darnold's fill-in, but on the plus side, Siemian does have 24 NFL starts under his belt, logged while he was with the Broncos during the 2016 and 2017 seasons.