Jets' Sam Darnold: Nabbed third overall by Jets

The Jets selected Darnold in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, third overall.

Darnold (6-foot-3, 221 pounds) is probably a bit more raw than fellow quarterback prospects like Baker Mayfield and Josh Rosen, but it's difficult to dispute his upside after a promising two years as starter at USC. Darnold showed unique playmaking ability, especially for his age, once he took over as starter in his 2016 redshirt freshman season. He finished that year with 3,086 yards (8.4 YPA), 31 touchdowns, and nine interceptions while completing 67.2 percent of his passes. Defenses seemed to adjust to him a bit in 2017, and his efficiency took a step back while his turnover rate skyrocketed, but the competitive playmaking streak remained, and the fact that he doesn't turn 21 until June gives important perspective on his developmental upside. Darnold has neither a cannon arm nor great athleticism, yet his physical tools grade solidly above average across the board. No matter whether he fixes his turnover flaws, playmaking has always come naturally to Darnold, and his extreme level of success for his age gives reason to project eventually improved ball security. Darnold might not start in Week 1 with Josh McCown around, but 2018 starts seem likely for the rookie given McCown's long history of durability troubles.