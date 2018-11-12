Darnold (foot) is out of his walking boot, but coach Todd Bowles acknowledged Monday that he isn't sure if the rookie quarterback will be ready to play after a Week 11 bye, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

An embarrassing 41-10 loss to the Bills on Sunday ended any slim hope of competing for a wild-card spot and also seems to have put Bowles on the hot seat (if he wasn't already). The Jets don't have any short-term incentive to rush their rookie quarterback into action if he isn't 100 percent healthy, but they may need him in the lineup to get an accurate evaluation of their team before making some big decisions during the offseason. The bye week comes at a convenient time, allowing Darnold to get some rest while his teammates regroup before facing the Patriots on Nov. 25.