Jets' Sam Darnold: No lock to be ready after bye
Darnold (foot) is out of his walking boot, but coach Todd Bowles acknowledged Monday that he isn't sure if the rookie quarterback will be ready to play after a Week 11 bye, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
An embarrassing 41-10 loss to the Bills on Sunday ended any slim hope of competing for a wild-card spot and also seems to have put Bowles on the hot seat (if he wasn't already). The Jets don't have any short-term incentive to rush their rookie quarterback into action if he isn't 100 percent healthy, but they may need him in the lineup to get an accurate evaluation of their team before making some big decisions during the offseason. The bye week comes at a convenient time, allowing Darnold to get some rest while his teammates regroup before facing the Patriots on Nov. 25.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Bench Brady? Buy Davis?
The Titans shocked the Patriots on Sunday; is it time for Fantasy owners to move on from Tom...
-
Week 10 reactions, early waivers
Dave Richard catches you up on everything you need to know from Sunday's games, with an eye...
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
Mitchell Trubisky and Mike Davis lead contrarian plays for Week 10.
-
LIVE: Week 10 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 10
-
Week 10 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest from a busy injury report Sunday morning as you get ready to set your...