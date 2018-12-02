Jets' Sam Darnold: Not expected to start Sunday
Darnold (foot), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets, isn't expected to start but will go through a pregame workout before his status for the contest is determined, sources tell Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
The Jets are tentatively planning to go with Josh McCown under center for a third straight game, though things could change if Darnold gives the coaching staff more faith in his health by turning in a quality workout beforehand. After missing the past two contests, Darnold returned to practice this week as a limited participant, but there's apparently still some concerns from the Jets that he's not 100 percent recovered from the strained right foot. Effectively out of the playoff picture entering Sunday with a 3-8 record, the Jets probably won't be inclined to take any unnecessary risk with the No. 3 overall pick, making it more likely than not that Darnold will be included on the inactive list that is released 90 minutes prior to the 4:05 p.m. EST kickoff. If that's the case, Davis Webb would serve as the backup to McCown.
