Jets' Sam Darnold: Not limited by thumb injury
Darnold (left thumb) will be a full practice participant Wednesday, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.
Darnold sprained the thumb on his non-throwing hand during Sunday's 29-15 loss to Jacksonville, but he never left the game and isn't expected to miss time going forward. However, coach Adam Gase acknowledged Monday that the injury may bother Darnold for the rest of the season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 9 news & notes: TNF injuries
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 9.
-
Rankings: Deadline fallout
Our trio of Fantasy experts break down every that did and didn't happen at the deadline, and...
-
Fantasy Football Week 9 rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.
-
Week 9 TE Preview: Back to streamers?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 9 at tight end, including streaming...
-
Best Week 9 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 9 WR preview: Sit Fitz
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 9, including...