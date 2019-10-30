Darnold (left thumb) will be a full practice participant Wednesday, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Darnold sprained the thumb on his non-throwing hand during Sunday's 29-15 loss to Jacksonville, but he never left the game and isn't expected to miss time going forward. However, coach Adam Gase acknowledged Monday that the injury may bother Darnold for the rest of the season.

