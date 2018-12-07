Jets' Sam Darnold: Not on final injury report
Darnold (foot) was a full practice participant Friday and doesn't have any injury designation for Sunday's game in Buffalo, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.
A full participant at every practice this week, Darnold is expected to return to the starting job Sunday, though coach Todd Bowles has thus far declined to provide confirmation. Given how poorly Josh McCown played the past three weeks, there isn't much reason to keep Darnold on the bench. It isn't clear whether Bowles is making a poor attempt at gamesmanship or if he truly remains undecided on his Week 14 starter.
