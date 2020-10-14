Darnold (shoulder) isn't expected to be available for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

While the Jets haven't officially ruled Darnold out for Week 6, Cimini notes that the team is preparing Joe Flacco to make a second consecutive start behind center. Darnold previously hinted in an interview Monday that he might not be ready to play this week, noting that while his sprained right shoulder was "feeling a lot better" overall, he's still experiencing pain. Assuming Darnold shows enough improvement after another game off to recuperate, he should be ready to reclaim starting duties for the Jets' Week 7 game against the Bills. Whenever he returns, Darnold will have to make do without three-down back Le'Veon Bell, who the team released Tuesday after failing to work out a trade.