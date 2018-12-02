Darnold (foot) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Titans.

As reports over the previous 24 hours hinted, Darnold won't be ready to make his return to action while he continues to work back from the strained right foot. Josh McCown will draw a third straight start in the rookie's stead, but the Jets maintain optimism that Darnold will be ready to play Week 14 against the Bills. Darnold was a limited participant throughout practices this week, so he would likely need to upgrade to full participation between Wednesday and Friday to bolster his chances of starting versus Buffalo.

