Jets' Sam Darnold: Not practicing
Darnold (foot) was once again listed as a non-participant at Thursday's practice, Darryl Slater of NJ.com reports.
While Randy Lange of the Jets' official site relays that coach Todd Bowles says it's too early to know who will start at QB for the team Sunday against the Patriots, both Slater and Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News expect that Josh McCown will get the nod. That seems like a probable outcome, with added clarity on that front due to arrive Friday.
