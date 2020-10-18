site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jets' Sam Darnold: Officially inactive Sunday
Darnold (right shoulder) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
With Darnold out for the second straight game as expected, Joe Flacco will garner the start at QB for the Jets once again in Week 6.
