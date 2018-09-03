Darnold will open the season as the Jets' starting QB.

This was expected since Teddy Bridgewater was traded to the Saints, but the Jets waited until Monday to make the word official. Josh McCown is thus in line to serve as Darnold's backup. While the rookie signal-caller has plenty of long-term upside, his initial fantasy prospects are muddled by the Jets' unsettled WR/TE situations.

