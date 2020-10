Darnold (shoulder) will be limited at practice Wednesday, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

With that in mind, coach Adam Gase noted that Darnold will be on a "pitch count" Wednesday. Per Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, the key to gauging the QB's chances of returning to action Sunday against the Bills is how well his shoulder responds to the throwing he does Wednesday. If Darnold is unable to go this weekend, Joe Flacco would draw his third straight start.