The Jets are planning on having Darnold (shoulder) start Sunday's game against the Bills, barring a setback, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The 23-year-old returned to practice this week after missing the last two games with the right shoulder sprain, and the team appears to be satisfied with where he stands on the health front heading into the weekend. According to Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York, coach Adam Gase said he's not worried about Darnold reinjuring the shoulder, though the quarterback will likely have to manage some pain if he suits up. The Jets will release their final Week 7 injury report later Friday, which should provide more information about Darnold's outlook this weekend.