Coach Adam Gase said Monday that Darnold (mono) underwent tests and is trending in the right direction to return to practice ahead of Week 5's tilt versus the Eagles, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

Darnold is now able to resume cardio exercises, according to Brian Costello of the New York Post, and he's targeting a return to practice Oct. 2. The second-year signal caller has not yet received medical clearance and still appears to be dealing with an enlarged spleen, but he's making encouraging progress. The Jets are on bye Week 4.