Darnold completed 18 of 32 passes for 218 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in the Jets' 42-21 loss to the Ravens on Thursday. He also rushed once for 11 yards and lost a fumble.

Darnold put together a serviceable fantasy night while playing under less-than-ideal circumstances against an aggressive Ravens defense. The second-year quarterback's two turnovers certainly didn't help the Jets' cause in a game in which they already faced long odds, but from a fantasy perspective, Darnold's fourth multi-touchdown effort over the last five games certainly had to please managers who rostered him in their playoff contests. Darnold will look to continue putting together a strong finish to his sophomore campaign in a Week 16 battle against the Steelers a week from Sunday.