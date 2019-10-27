Darnold completed 21 of 30 passes for 218 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions in Sunday's 29-15 loss to the Jaguars. He also threw a two-point conversion and lost a yard on his lone rushing attempt.

Darnold's first two drives were a mixed bag, as he opened with a 24-yard touchdown to Ryan Griffin but was intercepted on the next possession. He found Griffin again for a three-yard score early in the fourth, adding a two-point conversion to the tight end to bring his team back within a touchdown, but Darnold proceeded to throw interceptions on New York's next two possessions. This wasn't a pretty effort, but in fairness to Darnold, his offensive line was manhandled by Jacksonville's superb defensive line. The second-year quarterback was sacked eight times and could never get comfortable in the pocket, plus he sprained his thumb early in the game. After throwing seven interceptions in his last two games, a Week 9 matchup with the Dolphins could be just what the doctor ordered for Darnold.