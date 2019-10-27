Jets' Sam Darnold: Picked off three times in loss
Darnold completed 21 of 30 passes for 218 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions in Sunday's 29-15 loss to the Jaguars. He also threw a two-point conversion and lost a yard on his lone rushing attempt.
Darnold's first two drives were a mixed bag, as he opened with a 24-yard touchdown to Ryan Griffin but was intercepted on the next possession. He found Griffin again for a three-yard score early in the fourth, adding a two-point conversion to the tight end to bring his team back within a touchdown, but Darnold proceeded to throw interceptions on New York's next two possessions. This wasn't a pretty effort, but in fairness to Darnold, his offensive line was manhandled by Jacksonville's superb defensive line. The second-year quarterback was sacked eight times and could never get comfortable in the pocket, plus he sprained his thumb early in the game. After throwing seven interceptions in his last two games, a Week 9 matchup with the Dolphins could be just what the doctor ordered for Darnold.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Likely Drake exit makes room for Walton
Kenyan Drake is not traveling with Dolphins to Pittsburgh, which leaves Mark Walton with a...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Quarterback was supposed to be easy for Fantasy. Not so much these days. Get help with those...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Filling in your wide receiver spots has never been tougher. Get Jamey Eisenberg's help making...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Who can you trust at running back in Week 8? It's a short list, but Jamey Eisenberg helps you...
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...