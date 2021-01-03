Darnold completed 23 of 34 passes for 266 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in Sunday's 28-14 loss to the Patriots. He added three yards on one rushing attempt in the season finale.

After struggling to move the football for most of the first half, Darnold tied the score at seven apiece with a 21-yard touchdown to Chris Herndon 1:40 before halftime. He was picked off with the game tied at 14 apiece in the third quarter and threw a crucial interception in the end zone to end New York's chances of coming back in the fourth. This pedestrian performance remarkably marked a season high in passing yards for Darnold, who finishes his third NFL season with 2,208 yards and an ugly 9:11 TD:INT in 12 appearances. Given the regression from the third overall pick in the 2018 draft, New York is expected to draft Darnold's replacement with the second overall pick in the upcoming draft.