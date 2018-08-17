Jets' Sam Darnold: Plays first half in second preseason game
Darnold got the start in Week 2 of the preseason Thursday in Washington, completing eight of 11 passes for 62 yards and an interception in the 15-13 loss.
Darnold was hampered by poor offensive line play as New York went 3-and-out on its opening drive, throwing the ball away due to pressure on second down before being sacked on third down. The rookie quarterback led his team to a field goal on the next possession, though he took another third-down sack inside Washington's 20-yard line. His third and final possession of the first half ended with a fourth-down interception in Redskins territory. While Darnold still isn't pushing the envelope much downfield, he was able to move the offense well and remains in the mix to start in Week 1 if he can show sustained growth throughout the rest of the preseason.
