Darnold has "all but wrapped up the starting job", according to ESPN's Rich Cimini.

While Jets coach Todd Bowles continues to play coy when it comes to the team's Week 1 starter, Cimini is certainly justified in believing Darnold is the clear-cut frontrunner. Teddy Bridgewater has only played 16 percent of first-team reps in camp, with Darnold and Josh McCown splitting the remaining 84 percent almost straight down the middle. McCown has played only one drive in the preseason, though, and Darnold helped his case in Friday's matchup with the Giants by leading a pair of first-half touchdown drives.