Jets' Sam Darnold: Poised to start Week 1
Darnold has "all but wrapped up the starting job", according to ESPN's Rich Cimini.
While Jets coach Todd Bowles continues to play coy when it comes to the team's Week 1 starter, Cimini is certainly justified in believing Darnold is the clear-cut frontrunner. Teddy Bridgewater has only played 16 percent of first-team reps in camp, with Darnold and Josh McCown splitting the remaining 84 percent almost straight down the middle. McCown has played only one drive in the preseason, though, and Darnold helped his case in Friday's matchup with the Giants by leading a pair of first-half touchdown drives.
More News
-
Jets' Sam Darnold: Another step forward in loss•
-
Jets' Sam Darnold: Should get extended run•
-
Jets' Sam Darnold: Trending in the right direction•
-
Jets' Sam Darnold: Quarterback competition remains unsettled•
-
Jets' Sam Darnold: Plays first half in second preseason game•
-
Jets' Sam Darnold: Set to start Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football auction draft pricing
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings have revealed their consensus auction val...
-
Preseason Week 3 takeaways
What caught Dave Richard's eye in Week 3 of the preseason? Plenty! Learn how certain players...
-
Best Fantasy Football breakouts to draft
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Adrian Peterson still a risky Fantasy RB
Drafting Adrian Peterson in Fantasy leagues is fine, but don't spend a valuable pick to do...
-
Barber the Bucs starter, Godwin rising
It's clear Peyton Barber will begin the year as the starting running back in Tampa Bay. Can...
-
Give Peterson his due
Adrian Peterson looked better than expected on Thursday night. More importantly, he looked...