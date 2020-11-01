Darnold completed 18 of 30 passes for 133 yards and rushed four times for 21 yards in Sunday's 35-9 loss to Kansas City.

Darnold's three-game passing touchdown drought has him stuck on three passing scores and four total touchdowns through six games played. In his second game back from a shoulder injury, Darnold appeared to get banged up in the shoulder region late, and coach Adam Gase said after the game that the team will re-evaluate the injury, though Darnold appears to be okay, per ESPN's RIch Cimini. Even if he avoids a setback with the shoulder, Darnold's dearth of weapons -- which was magnified in this one with Jamison Crowder's (groin) absence -- will make it difficult for the struggling quarterback to get much going against the Patriots in Week 9.