Darnold was spotted Monday with his left ring finger wrapped, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

It's presumably a minor concern, stemming from the QB's hand getting stepped on during Friday's preseason game. In fact, ESPN's Rich Cimini relays that while Darnold remained third in the team's QB rotation behind Josh McCown and Teddy Bridgewater on Sunday, he took the majority of the first-team QB reps at practice, suggesting that he might start Thursday night's game against Washington.