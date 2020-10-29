Darnold (shoulder) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
The Jets capped Darnold's reps in Wednesday's session, but those limitations were likely just maintenance-related after he returned to game action in last Sunday's loss to the Bills on the heels of a two-game absence. With Darnold reporting no setbacks with his right shoulder coming out of that contest, he'll be in the clear to make his sixth start of the season this weekend against the Chiefs. The young signal-caller may have to make do without a couple of weapons in the passing game, as both Jamison Crowder (groin) and Breshad Perriman (concussion) have yet to practice fully this week and could be at risk of sitting out in Kansas City.