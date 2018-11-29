Jets' Sam Darnold: Practicing again Thursday
Darnold (foot) is taking part in Thursday's practice, Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.
The Jets listed Darnold as a limited participant at Wednesday's session, but a full showing Thursday or Friday would bolster his chances of returning from a two-game absence and starting Sunday against the Titans. The team will provide an update on Darnold's participation level shortly after Thursday's session concludes, but he should at least garner a limited tag since he was spotted participating in quarterback drills for the second straight day, per Brian Costello of the New York Post. If Darnold's strained right foot doesn't respond to practice activity as well as hoped, Josh McCown (thumb/back) would likely draw a third straight start this weekend.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you've locked in the right plays with Dave Richard's game-by-game preview of Week...
-
Fantasy football rankings, Week 13 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Seahawks have figured out their running game, and Chris Carson is thriving as the lead...
-
Week 13 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
It took a while, but Jameis Winston and Lamar Jackson look like reliable Fantasy options for...