Darnold (foot) is taking part in Thursday's practice, Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.

The Jets listed Darnold as a limited participant at Wednesday's session, but a full showing Thursday or Friday would bolster his chances of returning from a two-game absence and starting Sunday against the Titans. The team will provide an update on Darnold's participation level shortly after Thursday's session concludes, but he should at least garner a limited tag since he was spotted participating in quarterback drills for the second straight day, per Brian Costello of the New York Post. If Darnold's strained right foot doesn't respond to practice activity as well as hoped, Josh McCown (thumb/back) would likely draw a third straight start this weekend.

