Darnold (knee/left thumb) practiced fully Wednesday.

Darnold's a little banged up in advance of Sunday's game against the 3-9 Dolphins, but his full practice participation Wednesday signals that his Week 14 status is not in doubt. Darnold -- who had built up some positive momentum in Weeks 11 and 12 -- will thus look to bounce back from his 239-yard, zero TD effort in this past Sunday's 22-6 loss to the previously winless Bengals,

