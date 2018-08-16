Jets' Sam Darnold: Preparing for hefty snap count
Darnold is expected to play extensive snaps in Thursday's preseason game against the Redskins, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Darnold completed 13 of 18 passes for 96 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions in his first preseason action against the Falcons. He also ran twice for eight yards. Rapoport added that Darnold could "solidify his hold on the starting job" with another strong performance, though note that veteran signal-callers Josh McCown and Teddy Bridgewater remain on hand to helm the offense in the event that the Jets elect to ease Darnold into his destined role as the team's franchise QB . In any case, the rookie could be a decent DFS option this week, with a number of high-profile established quarterbacks destined to see little-to-no-action in preseason Week 2.
