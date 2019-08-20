Jets' Sam Darnold: Primed for extended snaps
Coach Adam Gase said Darnold and other starters will play into the third quarter during Saturday's preseason game against New Orleans, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
That doesn't include Le'Veon Bell, who was held out for the first two weeks and isn't likely to see more than a few snaps, if any, come Saturday night. Darnold has been sharp in two preseason games, completing nine of 12 passes for 114 yards and a touchdown.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 sleepers, breakouts, busts to know
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Preseason Week 2 wrap
Who's standing out this preseason? Who's not? Dave Richard breaks down everything from Week...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Ditch Wentz
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Reviewing Superflex mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results of our latest Superflex league.
-
Don't want to draft list
Who are the players you should avoid at their current ADPs? Dave Richard shares his annual...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Go Get Goff
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...