Coach Adam Gase said Darnold and other starters will play into the third quarter during Saturday's preseason game against New Orleans, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

That doesn't include Le'Veon Bell, who was held out for the first two weeks and isn't likely to see more than a few snaps, if any, come Saturday night. Darnold has been sharp in two preseason games, completing nine of 12 passes for 114 yards and a touchdown.