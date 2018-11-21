Jets' Sam Darnold: Progressing, but practicing yet
Darnold (foot) was in uniform for Wednesday's practice but was listed as a non-participant on the team's injury report, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.
While Darnold is said to be making some progress from his strained right foot, his status for Sunday's game against the Patriots remains unclear. At this stage, he's not ruled out for the contest, per Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News. If Darnold ends up being held out again this weekend, Josh McCown would be in line for another start.
