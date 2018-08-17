Jets' Sam Darnold: Quarterback competition
Even though Darnold started Thursday against the Redskins, coach Todd Bowles continues to describe New York's quarterback competition as "cloudy," Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Darnold certainly didn't do anything to knock himself out of contention, as his interception came on a fourth-down play where he had no choice but to try to squeeze the ball into a tight window. Teddy Bridgewater threw the team's lone touchdown in the second half and is mounting a strong challenge for the starting spot, though he could also be a trade candidate since Darnold is the Jets' future at the position. Another factor to consider is that New York's first three games of the season are played over an 11-day span, creating a potentially overwhelming situation for a rookie from a preparation standpoint.
