Darnold (shoulder) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Buffalo, Andy Vasquez of USA Today Sports reports, and coach Adam Gase said Darnold will start barring any setbacks, per Rich Cimini of ESPN.com.

While he's questionable on the official injury report, Darnold has been able to practice on a limited basis this week and is more likely than not to suit up against the Bills. Darnold will hope to have top wide receiver Jamison Crowder (questionable, groin) available for this one, as Crowder's 115 yards and a touchdown accounted for the majority of Darnold's production when these teams met in Buffalo in Week 1.