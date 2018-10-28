Jets' Sam Darnold: Quiet in loss to Chicago
Darnold completed 14 of 29 passes for 153 yards and a touchdown while adding 22 yards on five carries in Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Bears.
Darnold struggled in this one, though it's hard to blame the rookie considering top wide receivers Robby Anderson and Quincy Enunwa both sat out due to ankle injuries. For the second consecutive week, the recipient of Darnold's lone touchdown pass was tight end Chris Herndon. The USC product will welcome the return of warm weather -- and hopefully some of his receiving weapons -- when the Jets travel to Miami for a clash with the rival Dolphins in Week 9.
