Darnold completed 17 of 34 passes for 167 yards and a touchdown while rushing twice for eight yards in Sunday's 31-12 loss to the Jaguars.

Darnold took care of the ball, but he failed to make much of a dent against Jacksonville's elite defense. His lone touchdown was a two-yard strike to tight end Jordan Leggett early in the fourth quarter. The rookie quarterback's still a work in progress, but he should have an easier time at home against Denver next week.