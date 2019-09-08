Jets' Sam Darnold: Quiet outside one strong drive
Darnold completed 28 of 41 passes for 175 yards and a touchdown while rushing once for no gain in Sunday's 17-16 loss to the Bills. He also threw a two-point conversion and put the ball on the ground once but didn't lose the fumble.
Darnold was quiet outside of a scoring drive in the third quarter. On that drive, he had a touchdown pass to Ryan Griffin called back but rebounded with a nine-yard score to Le'Veon Bell, then hit Bell again for a two-point conversion after extending the play with his legs. The second-year quarterback also showed excellent chemistry with offseason addition Jamison Crowder -- the pair linked up 14 times for 99 yards -- but he couldn't get much going with any other receivers as the Jets blew a 16-0 lead. He'll hope for a better performance in Week 2 against the Browns.
