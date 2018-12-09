Darnold returned to Sunday's game against the Bills after initially exiting with a right foot injury, Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports.

Darnold, who is playing for the first time since Week 9, presumably aggravated his sprained foot on the Jets' opening drive. Josh McCown stepped in for the subsequent possession and led the Jets into field-goal range, but it looks like Darnold will be ready to go for the rest of the day after receiving some treatment on the sideline.