Head coach Adam Gase said Monday that Darnold won't be benched following the Jets' 0-3 start to the season, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. "He just needs to keep playing," Gase said of the quarterback. "He needs to keep playing and keep fixing the mistakes that are made and really emphasize the things he's doing really well, and just keep building on those."

Darnold has had a rough start to his third NFL season, with his 29.0 QBR placing him ahead of only Washington's Dwayne Haskins (28.4) among qualified quarterbacks. He had an especially rough showing in the Jets' 36-7 loss to Colts on Sunday, when he threw three interceptions and had two of them returned for touchdowns. A lack of healthy, experienced pass catchers and poor offensive line play undoubtedly contributed to Darnold's struggles, so the Jets will give the 23-year-old some more time to try and right the ship and make the case that he's the franchise's long-term answer under center. Darnold at least draws his most favorable matchup of the season to date Thursday, with the Jets hosting a winless Broncos squad that will turn to backup options Jeff Driskel or Brett Rypien for a start while top quarterback Drew Lock (shoulder) misses a second straight game.