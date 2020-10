Darnold (shoulder) said Wednesday that he doesn't know whether his AC joint sprain is a one-week injury, or if he'll need more recovery time, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.

The Jets have already ruled Darnold out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, but his status for Week 6 and beyond is more muddled while he contends with an injury that the team is viewing as a week-to-week concern. At least for one game, Joe Flacco will step in as the Jets' new starting quarterback.