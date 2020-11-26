site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: jets-sam-darnold-returns-to-full-practice | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Jets' Sam Darnold: Returns to full practice
By
RotoWire Staff
Nov 26, 2020
at
3:28 pm ET 1 min read
Darnold (shoulder) practiced fully Thursday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
That's an upgrade from the QB's limited participation Wednesday. With a full session under his belt, Darnold -- who last suited up in Week 8 -- is now on track to return to action Sunday against the Dolphins, barring a setback.
More News
1D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
3D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
4D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
6D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
6D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
10D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Answer 7 questions about the big game for $1,000, winner takes all.
Our Latest Stories
Dave Richard
• 9 min read
Dave Richard
• 9 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 48 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 4 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 1 min read