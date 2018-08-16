Jets' Sam Darnold: Set to start Thursday
Darnold will start Thursday night's preseason tilt against Washington, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Darnold is gaining momentum in his quest to open the regular season as the Jets' starting QB over veteran signal-callers Josh McCown and Teddy Bridgewater. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the rookie is expected to garner "extensive snaps" Thursday, which sets the stage for Darnold to carve out DFS utility this week.
More News
-
Jets' Sam Darnold: Trending toward Week 1 start•
-
Jets' Sam Darnold: Preparing for hefty snap count•
-
Jets' Sam Darnold: Gets first-team reps at practice•
-
Jets' Sam Darnold: Possible starter Thursday•
-
Jets' Sam Darnold: Efficient in preseason opener•
-
Jets' Sam Darnold: In mix for Week 1 starting role•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: How to draft wide receivers
We recommend grabbing a top-10 wide receiver, but if you can’t make that happen there are plenty...
-
Fantasy Don't Want To Draft List
Dave Richard won't turn down a great deal, but these sixteen players won't be on his team at...
-
Breaking down the top-10 RB
The running back position is back, which is great for Fantasy owners. Jamey Eisenberg looks...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Doctson
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Zero-RB is still viable
It's gone out of vogue in recent years, but Heath Cummings says we should give zero-RB a chance...
-
No. 2 in non-PPR: Bell or Zeke?
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Le'Veon Bell vs....