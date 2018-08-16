Darnold will start Thursday night's preseason tilt against Washington, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Darnold is gaining momentum in his quest to open the regular season as the Jets' starting QB over veteran signal-callers Josh McCown and Teddy Bridgewater. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the rookie is expected to garner "extensive snaps" Thursday, which sets the stage for Darnold to carve out DFS utility this week.

