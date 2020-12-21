Darnold completed 22 of 31 passes for 207 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 23-20 upset of the Rams. He added 18 rushing yards on five carries.

The former USC Trojan put together a workmanlike performance in his return to Los Angeles, but Darnold avoided making mistakes against a tough Rams defense and did just enough to get the Jets their first win of the season -- and hurt the team's chances of being able to draft Trevor Lawrence to replace him in the process. It was the first time Darnold had topped 200 passing yards since Week 4, giving him some glimmer of momentum heading into Week 16's home tilt against the Browns.