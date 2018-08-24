Jets' Sam Darnold: Should get extended run
Darnold likely will play the entire first half in Friday's preseason game against the Giants, Josina Anderson of ESPN reports.
The Jets haven't actually announced their starter, but Darnold's work with the first-team offense throughout the week provides a strong hint. The rookie could even play into the third quarter before giving way to Teddy Bridgewater. The Jets don't seem too worried about taking a look at 39-year-old Josh McCown, who played one drive in the first week of the preseason. All three quarterbacks are still considered to be in the running for the starting job, though recent signs point to Darnold getting the Week 1 nod.
