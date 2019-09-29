Darnold, who has been dealing with a case of mononucleosis, is slated to undergo tests on his spleen Monday, Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports.

Per the report, if the test results are favorable, the QB can resume practicing and working out. If that's the case, Darnold, whose physical activity has been limited through his recovery, will have a chance to return to action as soon as Week 5's contest against the Eagles.