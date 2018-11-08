Jets' Sam Darnold: Spectator again for practice
Darnold isn't participating in Thursday's practice, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.
Though a strained right foot will prevent Darnold from going through team drills for a second straight day, he was in attendance for the session and was spotted doing some light, informal throwing off to the side, per Brian Costello of the New York Post. Perhaps more notable was the fact that he was still sporting a walking boot, according to Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record, casting doubt on the rookie's availability for the weekend. If Darnold is unable to fit in any on-field activity Friday and is ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Bills, Josh McCown would take over as the Jets' starting signal-caller.
