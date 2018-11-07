Darnold (right foot) isn't practicing Wednesday, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.

Darnold -- who came up limping after a sack in Sunday's loss to Miami -- was sporting a walking boot on his right foot Wednesday. Per Rich Cimini of ESPN.com,Darnold admitted Monday that he was "dinged up," but the QB suggested that he was fine. Now that he's not practicing, Darnold's status for Sunday's game against the Bills must now be monitored. In his absence, veteran Josh McCown is next up for the Jets' QB snaps.

